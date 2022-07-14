Country Financial representative donates $750 to Cycle Across Illinois

Country Financial representative Bob Bolser of Wilmington has provided a $750 donation to Cycle Across Illinois, which supports the Concerns of Police Survivors Illinois chapter.

Nearly 100 bicyclists will ride from Alton to Bridgeview from July 14-17, stopping in locations along the way to honor police officers who have died in the line of duty.

The COPS organization provides grief counseling for families of fallen officers, funding for grief camps, funeral services for fallen officers and transportation for families to Washington during National Police Week. Participants expect to raise more than $200,000 for COPS during the event.

To donate, visit www.ilcops.net/cycleacrossillinois.

Bolser’s donation is part of Country Financial’s Helping Heroes program, which provides funding for first responder, military and veteran organizations. Country has donated more than $4 million since 2020 to organizations and programs that support teachers, first responders, active-duty service members and veterans. This is in support of the company’s visions to “enrich lives in the communities we serve.”