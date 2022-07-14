1 man wounded in Joliet shooting: cops

JOLIET — — A man in Joliet has been hospitalized in serious condition after he was wounded in a shooting in the city’s west side, police said.

Police responded Wednesday around 4 p.m. to a residence in the 200 block of Hunter Avenue on a reported shooting, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

When police arrived, they found a shooting victim, English said. The man was taken by ambulance to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, he said.

English described the man’s condition as serious. It is not yet known Thursday if the man’s condition had changed.

Anyone who has information related to the shooting should contact the Joliet Police Department’s investigation unit at 815-724-3020.

If a person wishes to remain anonymous, they can also contact Crimestoppers of Will County by phone at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.