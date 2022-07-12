Joliet man attacked ex-girlfriend during break-in incident: cops

Joliet — A Joliet man was arrested after he was accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home and attacking her outside of it, police said.

Christian Garcia-Hernandez, 20, was taken to the Will County jail about 9 a.m. on Sunday on charges of residential burglary, aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery, theft, criminal trespassing and domestic battery.

At close to 3:30 a.m. the same day, officers responded to the 400 block of Collins Street for a disturbance, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

Officers arrived and determined that a woman had been battered by Garcia-Hernandez, her boyfriend, English said.

Further investigation led officers to determine that while the woman was at her residence, Garcia-Hernandez entered the home by climbing through a living room window, he said.

The woman locked herself in a bedroom, but Garcia-Hernandez unsuccessfully attempted to unlock the door using a kitchen knife, English said.

Garcia-Hernandez then left the residence and damaged the woman’s bedroom window in an attempt to enter the bedroom, English said. The woman fled the residence but encountered her ex-boyfriend outside, he said.

Garcia-Hernandez grabbed the woman by her wrist, dragged her and attempted to throw a rock at her, English said.

Garcia-Hernandez then placed the woman in a headlock and choked the woman while she was on the ground, English said. He stole the woman’s cellphone before fleeing, he said.

Officers later found Garcia-Hernandez hiding under a van at his residence at Woodruff Road, English said.

The woman suffered minor injures and refused treatment, he said.