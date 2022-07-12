Illinois Recycling Foundation announces annual conference for Aug. 30-31

Joliet — The Illinois Recycling Foundation has announced the theme and location of its annual conference, “RECYCLING: The Secret Weapon To Combat Climate Change.”

On Aug. 30 and 31, the foundation will feature businesses involved in reuse, recycling and composting together with featuring government employees, educators and environmentalists for a two-day, in-person conference at Joliet Junior College, 1215 Houbolt Road in Joliet.

Opening the conference will be State Sen. Linda Holmes, followed by keynote speaker Bob Gedert, president of the National Recycling Coalition.

Conference attendees will be offered presentations from respected and notable professionals on a variety of topics affecting the reuse, recycling and composting sectors in Illinois and around the globe. City managers, public works directors, facility directors, educators, waste haulers, recyclers and composters are encouraged to attend.

Register before August 15 for early bird specials. Full conference registration plus the choice of one of three tours is $200 for foundation members and $275 for non-members. The choice of tours will be among the Campus Sustainability Walking Tour, Compost Bus Tour and Recycling Bus Tour.

For information, visit illinoisrecycles.org/ira-events/.