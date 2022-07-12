Bolingbrook man identified as victim in Crest Hill shooting that injured 4 others

Crest Hill — A Bolingbrook man was identified as the sole victim who was killed in a shooting that wounded four other people outside of a Crest Hill establishment on Sunday.

Terrell Fanniel, 32, was pronounced dead at 1:07 a.m. on Monday at Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, according to a statement from Will County Coroner Laurie Summers’ office.

Police have not identified a suspect publicly but now say there might have been two shooters.

Fanniel is one of five victims who were shot during an incident in the parking lot of Forza Table & Tap, 1827 Knapp Drive.

An autopsy was performed on Fanniel on Monday and preliminary reports from that examination showed he suffered from a gunshot wound, the coroner’s office said.

No arrests have been made yet, Crest Hill Police Chief Ed Clark said.

“From evidence we have right now, it’s reasonable to believe there were at least two shooters,” Clark said.

Clark said based on the information gathered thus far, there was an advertisement for a gathering at Forza that was “kind of the impetus for the incident.”

Officers initially responded to a report of people loitering in the parking lot about 11:45 p.m. on Sunday, according to a Crest Hill Police Department statement.

While officers were dispersing a large crowd, several shots were fired, police said. Officers saw Fanniel on the ground, and provided life-saving measures to his head before paramedics arrived.

Clark said detectives are making progress in the case but his department is asking for the public’s assistance.

“We would like the public come forth and provide information,” Clark said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crest Hill police detective Joel Steen at 815-741-5111.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers of Will County by phone at 800-323-6734 or by texting WILLCOCS and the tip to the number 274637.