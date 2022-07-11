Donate used music and memorabilia to WCSF 88.7 FM

WCSF 88.7 FM, the radio station of the University of St. Francis, will host its annual Mega Music Rummage Sale this fall and is seeking community donations of used and collectible music and memorabilia.

Donations can include, but are not limited to, vinyl 33s, 45s and 78s, 8-tracks, reel-to-reel and cassettes; VHS tapes; DVDs; sheet music; music books and comic books; and professional and home audio equipment and instruments. USF students will organize and catalogue items for the rummage sale this fall. All donations are tax deductible, and all proceeds will be used to support the educational mission of WCSF.

For information or to arrange a donation drop-off or pickup, call Elvia at 815-740-3697.