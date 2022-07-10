Ten District 202 students win AP Summer Institute Scholarships

Ten Plainfield School District 202 graduates each have received a $2,000 Advanced Placement Summer Institute Financial Bridge Student Scholarship. The recipients were chosen from among 19 applicants for this scholarship based on their academic success, school and community involvement, and financial need.
District 202 has served as an AP Summer Institute training site since 2008. Thousands of teachers from around the world have come to District 202 to learn how to teach AP courses from AP-certified instructors.
AP courses are college-level classes for which students can earn college credit while in high school.
The winners of the 2022 AP Summer Institute Financial Bridge Student Scholarship are:
- Fernando Delgado – Plainfield South High School
- Juliann Pawlowski – Plainfield South High School
- Andrea Bajamundi – Plainfield North High School
- Kate Garcia – Plainfield North High School
- Alexcia Hannah – Plainfield North High School
- Youanna Ibrahim – Plainfield North High School
- Lilly Kanuk – Plainfield East High School
- Nabeha Sajid – Plainfield East High School
- Varisha Sajid – Plainfield East High School
- Samia Syed – Plainfield East High School
Dan McDonnell, District 202 director of high school curriculum and instruction, oversees the District 202 AP Summer Institute program along with Craig Brown, director for high school administration and personnel, and curriculum and instruction department administrative assistant Chris McCluskey.