Edward-Elmhurst Health announces formation of Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group

Edward-Elmhurst Health has announced via a recent news release the formation of Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group. With more than 650 clinicians, EEMG is one of the largest health care provider groups in the Chicago area.

Physicians, advanced practice providers and ancillary providers caring for patients in the Edward-Elmhurst Health service area will share a common medical group name and market themselves as one group for the first time.

Among the newly employed members of EEMG are 123 providers, including 108 physicians and 15 APPs, of Elmhurst Clinic, which became part of EEMG on July 1 after 71 years of service to the Elmhurst community. The clinic began as a six-physician group in 1952.

EEMG includes:

More than 650 clinicians, including hospital-based and ambulatory providers, as well as those from Linden Oaks Medical Group

Almost 400 physicians representing 25 specialties

50 locations serving 26 communities throughout Cook, DuPage, DeKalb, Kane, Kendall and Will counties

For information, visit EEHealth.org/EEMG.