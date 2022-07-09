Women Who Care of Will County donates to Angels Grace Hospice

Women Who Care of Will County presented Angels Grace Hospice of Bolingbrook with a donation of $6,150 on June 2.

Angels Grace brings comfort, dignity and peace to help people with life-limiting illnesses live every moment of life to the fullest while providing support for loved ones. The donation will help with arrangements, payments and reimbursements to hospice families and patients in crisis.

Women Who Care of Will County is designed to make an immediate and positive impact on the lives of the people in its community.