Man charged with DUI after crashing head-on into SUV in Romeoville: cops

A man accused of driving into oncoming traffic before crashing head-on with another vehicle Sunday morning in Romeoville is facing various drunken driving charges, police said.

Sai Sabbi, 24, of Romeoville, was taken to the Will County jail on Monday on four felony charges of aggravated driving under the influence and five misdemeanor charges of reckless conduct, police said.

Sabbi was driving without his headlights on and headed south in the northbound lanes of Weber Road near 135th Street when his Chevrolet Malibu crashed head-on into a Mitsubishi SUV, Romeoville Police Chief Ken Kroll said. The SUV had an adult and several children inside, Kroll said.

The occupants of both vehicles, including Sabbi, were injured in the crash and taken to a hospital, Kroll said. Sabbi’s blood-alcohol concentration was above the legal limit for operating a vehicle, Kroll said.

Sabbi also received traffic citations for DUI, driving the wrong way on a divided highway, improper traffic lane use, driving without headlights on and failure to reduce speed, court records show.

Sabbi’s bond was set at $100,000. He was freed from jail Wednesday after posting the $10,000 he needed for his release.

As a condition of his bond, Sabbi is not allowed to consume any alcohol or illegal drugs. He also must submit to drug testing on all future court dates.

Sabbi’s next court date is slated for July 26.