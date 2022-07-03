IDNR accepting applications for Habitat Fund and Pheasant Fund grants

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is accepting applications for two grant opportunities – the Illinois Habitat Fund and the State Pheasant Fund grants – through Aug. 2.

The Illinois Habitat Fund Special Funds Grant Program enhances game and non-game wildlife habitats through projects developed by not-for-profit organizations and governmental entities. The State Pheasant Fund Special Funds Grant Program enhances pheasant habitats through projects developed by not-for-profit organizations and governmental entities.

Funding for both grants comes from the sale of habitat stamps, according to a news release. This year, all applications for these grants will be accepted online.

For information on how to apply for a Habitat Fund grant, visit https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/grants/Pages/Habitat-Funding-Opportunity.aspx.

For information about applying for a Pheasant Fund grant, visit https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/grants/Pages/Pheasant-Funding.aspx.

For questions or assistance, contact Susan Duke at susan.duke@illinois.gov or call 217-785-4416.

Search for all current state funding opportunities by visiting https://www2.illinois.gov/sites/GATA/Grants/SitePages/CSFA.aspx.