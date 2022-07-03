July 03, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsCoronavirusObituariesOnline NewspaperEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles
News

IDNR accepting applications for Habitat Fund and Pheasant Fund grants

By Shaw Local News Network

IDNR

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is accepting applications for two grant opportunities – the Illinois Habitat Fund and the State Pheasant Fund grants – through Aug. 2.

The Illinois Habitat Fund Special Funds Grant Program enhances game and non-game wildlife habitats through projects developed by not-for-profit organizations and governmental entities. The State Pheasant Fund Special Funds Grant Program enhances pheasant habitats through projects developed by not-for-profit organizations and governmental entities.

Funding for both grants comes from the sale of habitat stamps, according to a news release. This year, all applications for these grants will be accepted online.

For information on how to apply for a Habitat Fund grant, visit https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/grants/Pages/Habitat-Funding-Opportunity.aspx.

For information about applying for a Pheasant Fund grant, visit https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/grants/Pages/Pheasant-Funding.aspx.

For questions or assistance, contact Susan Duke at susan.duke@illinois.gov or call 217-785-4416.

Search for all current state funding opportunities by visiting https://www2.illinois.gov/sites/GATA/Grants/SitePages/CSFA.aspx.