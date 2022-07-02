The Illinois Emergency Management Agency is sharing tips to beat the heat because July is Extreme Heat Safety Month.

High temperatures paired with significant humidity can lead to increased risks of heat cramps, heat illness, heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

Take breaks in the shade.

Drink plenty of water.

Avoid overexertion and strenuous outdoor activities.

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing that covers the skin to prevent sunburn.

Use sunscreen.

Don’t leave children or pets in a vehicle. Look before you lock!

Keep curtains and shades closed at home.

Take cool showers or baths.

Avoid using your oven.

If you don’t have air conditioning, visit a cooling center, store or mall.

Check on family members, seniors and neighbors.

Extreme heat is high heat and humidity with temperatures above 90 degrees for at least two to three days. Be better prepared for the weather and learn about specific heat terms at https://www2.illinois.gov/ready/hazards/Pages/HeatTerms.aspx.