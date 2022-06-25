Award-winning DJ hosts premiere Spanish-language music program on WCSF

Elvia Cardenas, a communication and media arts major at the University of St. Francis, is hosting and producing the first-ever all-Spanish-language music program on the University’s radio station, WCSF 88.7 FM. The program airs Wednesdays from noon to 2 p.m. on 88.7 FM and wcsf.streamon.fm.

Cardenas, a 2022 winner of the Halberg Award for excellence in service to WCSF and a first-generation college student, produces the radio show to give exposure to independent Latinx artists not commonly heard on radio in the Joliet area and to inform the local Latinx community about public events, according to a news release.

Following graduation, Cardenas, who is a junior, will pursue a career in the communication field.