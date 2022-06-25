1 man critically injured after small plane crash in Will County

A man has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was rescued from the scene of a small plane crash that occurred in an area south of Monee and northeast of Peotone in Will County.

About 3:20 p.m. on Friday, an emergency crew from Peotone Fire Protection District responded to a reported plane crash in the area of Will Center Road and Eagle Lake Road, according to a news release from Peotone Fire Chief Steve Malone. The area is about 27 miles southeast of Joliet.

Crews reported one plane was down in numerous trees next to a waterway, and a man in his 60s from inside the plane suffered critical life-threatening injuries, Malone said.

Additional resources were called for personnel and equipment, Malone said. A helicopter was requested to assist with patient transport.

Crews worked to stabilize the man and extricate him from the wreckage, Malone said. A heavy wrecker was called to assist in stabilizing the plane while crews worked to remove the man, he said.

The man was extricated about one hour and taken to a hospital by helicopter with critical inquiries, Malone said.

Emergency crews from Manhattan, Monee and Crete Township also responded, Malone said.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office and Will County Emergency Management Agency also responded.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were notified of the incident.