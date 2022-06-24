Joliet VA Clinic to hold mobile food pantries June 29, July 19

Joliet — Hines VA’s Joliet Community Based Outpatient Clinic will host mobile food pantries for area residents June 29 and July 19. The pantries are open to everyone, no prior military service, proof of residency or proof of income are required.

Hines is partnering with the Northern Illinois Food Bank, which provides about 43,000 Will County residents meals each month, a 23 percent increase since July 2021. Participants will receive basic food staples, including meat, dairy and fresh produce.

The Joliet outpatient clinic is located at 1201 Eagle St. in Joliet.