Taste of Joliet returns this weekend

Joliet Memorial Stadium — Taste of Joliet is back this weekend after two years of being canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic, which isn’t quite done yet trying to spoil the fun of the city’s biggest summer festival.

The top headline act for Friday night’s music stage, Ann Wilson of Heart, was canceled this week due to COVID-19 illness in her band and crew.

“It’s unfortunate,” said Joliet Park District Executive Director Brad Staab. “But I think that’s the world we’re living in right now, and we’ll make the best of it.”

A worker sets up one of the carnival rides for Taste of Joliet. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawnedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Which is what the park district, which organizes the annual event, plans to do.

Advance ticket sales, public response, and food vendor interest all indicate a strong turnout Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Staab said.

“If the weather holds up, we’re expecting crowds like what we’ve seen before,” he said. “On Fridays and Saturdays, if the weather holds up, usually we get 20,000 to 25,000 (each day).”

A packed Memorial Stadium seen for a concert at a past Taste of Joliet.

Another 8,000 to 10,000 may show up on Sundays.

Taste of Joliet is at Memorial Stadium, 3000 W. Jefferson St.

The nationally known performers are what draw the large crowds. But the food vendors, carnival, and casual atmosphere tend to give the event the flavor of an annual homecoming for the city.

“It’s great to get the community back together after the struggles with COVID,” said Bob Soto, owner of Joliet Tent, who was setting up at the stadium on Wednesday. “It’s great to have Taste of Joliet back. It’s good to have friends and family come out. It’s good to have the community come out again.”

Soto has provided tents for the event since it started.

Tents set up Tuesday inside Joliet Memorial Stadium await the arrival of food vendors for Taste of Joliet. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawnedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

The lineups for the music stage remain strong all three days even with Ann Wilson out on Friday, Staab said.

“There are still two national headliners (on Friday),” he said.

Collective Soul and Sugar Ray will perform Friday, and they will be preceded by regional favorites 7th Heaven and Hot Mess.

The country music lineup for Saturday is Brett Young, Jimmie Allen, Maddie & Tae, Matt Stell and Gen Fuze.

The park district for years has tried to find the right fit for the stage on the shortened Sunday family day schedule, and Staab said Hispanic music seems to have struck the right chord.

Sunday performers this year will be Lupillo Rivera, Banda Potrillos and Hereos del Norte.

A crowd listens to Survivor at the 2017 Taste of Joliet. (Larry W)

An added attraction this year will be the use of three Jumbotrons instead of one to give concert-goers an electronic view of the bands performing live on stage.

The Jumbotrons, too, are an attraction.

Staab said “a huge crowd” typically gathered around the one Jumbotron, which had been set up to the side of the stage. Having three means fans in bleachers on both sides of the stadium now will have Jumbotron views, he noted.

Aside from the additional Jumbotrons, much of Taste of Joliet will be like it always is with traditional food vendors and daytime attractions for families.

People walk the track at Memorial Stadium at a past Taste of Joliet. (John Patsch)

Sunday features a Princesses and Superheroes event from 1 to 3 p.m.

“The kids come dressed and the characters are here,” Staab said. “They can get their pictures taken with the characters.”

Tickets for Friday and Saturday are $20 at the gate but $18 if purchased online in advance, and that covers both general admission and the concerts. On Sunday, tickets are $10.

Taste opens at 3 p.m. on Friday when it runs to midnight. Saturday hours are noon to midnight. Sunday is noon to 10 p.m.