2 people dead, 4 critically injured in Homer Glen crash

HOMER GLEN — Two people died and four others were severely injured in a three-vehicle crash on Tuesday evening in Homer Glen, police said.

A 77-year-old man and a 73-year-old woman were passengers in a Hyundai that was struck head-on by a Nissan SUV driven by Chris Haramija, 37, of Joliet, who also suffered injuries in the crash, according to a news release from the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

Haramija was cited for improper lane usage, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and transportation of open alcohol, police said.

Will County Coroner Laurie Summers has not released the names of the man and woman who died in the crash.

About 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the crash that occurred on 143rd Street, just west of Hillcrest Road, in Homer Glen, police said. The area is about 10 miles northwest of Joliet.

A preliminary investigation revealed Haramija was driving his Nissan SUV when he went into oncoming traffic and struck a Lincoln SUV driven by a 55-year-old man, police said.

The 55-year-old man refused medical treatment on scene, police said.

Following that crash, Haramija’s vehicle then struck a Hyundai head on, causing that vehicle’s engine compartment to catch fire and engulf it in flames, police said.

The unidentified 49-year-old woman driving the Hyundai suffered extensive injuries, police said. She was taken to a local hospital and then to another hospital in Chicago for further treatment.

The woman’s passengers, a 77-year-old man and a 73-year-old woman, both died in the crash, police said.

All three passengers in the Hyundai were family members from Orland Park, police said.

Haramija has been hospitalized with multiple injuries, police said. A 41-year-old man and a 33-year-old man who were passengers in his Nissan SUV, also suffered multiple injuries, police said.