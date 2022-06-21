Man shot in the leg in Bolingbrook by family member, police say

A 33-year-old man was shot in the leg in Bolingbrook, police said.

The man was shot by a family member on Tuesday inside of a residence in the 100 block of West Robinhoodway, according to a news release from the Bolingbrook Police Department.

Officers responded to the shooting about 2:30 p.m. and learned the 33-year-old man was shot and wounded by the family member during the course of an argument, police said.

The suspect fled the scene on foot and the 33-year-old man was hospitalized for treatment, police said.

Police said suspect has been identified in the “isolated, family-related incident” but the suspect’s name was not released on Tuesday.

Bolingbrook police Capt. Anthony Columbus said the incident is under investigation, information about the suspect is “being solidified” and he was unable to release any further information.