Girl Scouts Service Unit 710 of Joliet has received a $2,000 donation from its local TCC store, a Verizon Authorized Retailer.

This year marked the third annual Kids Rock initiative from TCC, where participating stores selected a local nonprofit that benefits kids, such as children’s hospitals, boys and girls clubs and summer camps. Donations took place for 23 total nonprofits in late May.

