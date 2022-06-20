Joliet man exposed himself on Metra train, found with revolver: cops

A local man was arrested after he was accused of exposing himself to a child on a Metra train to Joliet and officers found an unloaded revolver in his bag, police said.

At close to noon on June 15, officers were sent to the Joliet Gateway Center, 90 E. Jefferson St., which is near the downtown area, after Metra police reported a man exposed himself to a child on an inbound train to Joliet, according to a news release from Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

When the train arrived at the station, officers met with a man who matched the description given by Metra police officers and identified him as Terrence Williams, 27, English said.

Officers requested a search Williams’ bag but he ran off, leaving his possessions behind, English said.

Police caught up to Williams and arrested him, English said.

Officers searched Williams’ bag and found an unloaded .32-caliber revolver, English said.

Williams, of Joliet, was taken to the Will County jail on June 15, and his bond was set at $100,000.

Williams was last in jail on Nov. 30. Over the objection of prosecutors, Williams was granted release from jail on a recognizance bond, court records show.

Williams had been in jail for more than 17 months after he was charged with possessing a stolen loaded firearm at Motel 6 in Joliet in 2020.

During Williams’ time in jail, he was charged with public indecency, disorderly conduct, battery, aggravated battery, criminal damage to property and aggravated battery to a correctional officer.

Those cases still remain pending in court.