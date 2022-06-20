JJC will host Joliet July 4 fireworks again

Fourth of July fireworks for Joliet will return to Joliet Junior College.

This is the second year that the Independence Day fireworks display will be held at JJC after a decades-long tradition of holding them at Memorial Stadium ended.

The city earlier this year was looking for a new location, saying that JJC was not hosting the show. But something apparently changed by Friday, when City Hall issued a news release stating that JJC and the city were partners again for the 2022 Fourth of July celebration.

City and JJC officials could not be immediately reached Monday afternoon for comment.

The traditional Fourth of July celebration is one of two fireworks shows held in the city.

Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park has a fireworks show on July 3 as part of an Independence Day celebration at the park, which includes live music and runs from 6 to 10 p.m.

The fireworks show at JJC on July 4 will begin sometime between 9:15 and 9:30 p.m. But attendees must arrive before 9 p.m. to gain admittance, according to the release from the city. Admittance to JJC grounds could end even sooner “based on parking availability,” the release said.

People can arrive as early as 6 p.m.

Only one entrance will be open to the JJC campus at 1215 Houbolt Road.

The public can use the main entrance, which is Elmer W. Rowley Drive. The Centennial Drive entrance will be available only for emergency vehicles.

No alcohol or grilling will be permitted on the campus. JJC campus buildings will be closed.

A map showing available parking, restrooms and viewing areas is posted on the city web site, joliet.gov.

Attendees can bring chairs and blankets to sit on when watching the show. Fireworks will be set off in the area of Zales Arboretum, which will be closed for safety reasons.