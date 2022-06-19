Valley View School District transportation jobs available

Valley View Community Unit School District 365U of Romeoville is hiring school bus drivers and school bus monitors for the 2022-23 school year. In addition to the regular pay scale starting at $21.26 per hour for bus drivers and $18.19 per hour for bus monitors, the district is also offering signing bonuses for drivers of up to $5,000.

No experience is necessary to apply as VVSD is offering hourly paid training toward earning an Illinois Class B-CDL driver’s license. In addition to the competitive hourly wages, monthly and annual attendance bonuses and affordable insurance benefits, those hired to join the team are also eligible for 10 paid holidays, paid sick and personal days and a six-hour driver guarantee.

Applicants must be 21 years of age or older, must be a holder of a valid driver’s license for at least three continuous years and must be able to pass a physical examination, drug test and background check.

The district maintains a modern bus fleet with all buses under five years old and present the option of earning additional wages for field trips and co-curricular activities.

Please visit www.vvsd.org/jobs to view our openings and apply for employment.