Trinity Christian third grader to attend National Youth Leadership Forum

Trinity Christian student London Houston has been selected and will join other elementary school students from across the nation at the National Youth Leadership Forum in Chicago this summer, according to a news release.

The event, “Pathways to STEM”, is an Envision program by WorldStrides. According to Envision’s website, NYLF “Pathways to STEM” is a unique learning experience for bright, forward-thinking elementary school students who will evolve into next generation innovators, engineers, doctors, software developers and scientists.

The program allows students to explore engineering, medicine, forensic science and participate in STEM challenges that utilize the skills they are taught while in attendance.

Houston just finished the third grade at Trinity Christian and participates in all of the after-school STEM workshops it offers.