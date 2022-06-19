Bolingbrook’s Air Force Junior ROTC earns highest possible rating

Bolingbrook — Bolingbrook High School’s Air Force Junior ROTC IL-091 earned an overall unit assessment score of Exceeds Standards during its recent unit evaluation.

This rating, awarded on April 22, is the highest rating attainable.

Unit instructor Tim Sinnaeve has created a dynamic and supporting learning environment, coupled with an excellent community outreach program, according to a news release from the Valley View School District. Sinnaeve has provided outstanding leadership in administering this cadet-centered citizenship and leadership program.

Of special note is the unit’s Kitty Hawk Air Society, which is AFJROTC’s cadet academic honor society. This team of 53 cadets provides tutoring to the entire school to promote academic excellence and serves its community and school through food drives, hygiene drives, blood drives and other cadet corps morale events.

Kitty Hawk cadets complete 69% of the unit’s community service hours, which surpassed 1,900 hours over the course of the 2021-22 academic school year. Bolingbrook HS Raider Cadets have been recommended for the top AFJROTC unit-level award of Distinguished Unit of Merit for the 2021-22 school year.