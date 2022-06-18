Joliet Junior Women’s Club creates Free Little Library

Joliet — The Joliet Junior Women’s Club, which is entering its 60th year in the Joliet community, has created a Free Little Library for the Joliet Park District Multi-Purpose Center.
Free Little Libraries are a book-sharing concept that is open 24/7, free and accessible to all. The club asked for favors from local builders and created a two-foot library made from 100-year-old wood. After the structure was roofed, the club had fun painting and decorating it, according to a press release.
The Joliet Park District graciously allowed the Women’s Club to place the library in front of the Kathy Green Multi-Purpose Center. The Sunshine and Rainbows preschool program, before and after school care, is run out of the multi-purpose center.
The club held a ribbon cutting on May 26 for the grand opening of the library. Members of the club came out to fill the library with books and celebrate another addition the club has added to the Joliet community.
Visit the library at any time at 3000 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet.