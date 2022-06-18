Coroner: Bolingbrook resident dies after vehicle crashes into utility pole

A 57-year-old Bolingbrook resident died after his vehicle left the road and hit a utility pole, a news release from Will County Coroner Laurie Summers said.

Robert J. Lentz was pronounced dead at 11:06 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Plainfield-Naperville Road and Gateshead Drive in Naperville, the release said.

The Naperville Police Department is investigating the crash. An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday.

“The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending police, autopsy, and toxicology reports,” the release said.