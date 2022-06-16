Berwyn man dies following crash in Crest Hill

Crest Hill — A 51-year-old Berwyn man has died after a two-vehicle crash in Crest Hill.

About 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, Marcus Mares, of Berwyn, died after a two-vehicle crash on Gaylord Road, south of Division Street, according to Will County Coroner Laurie Summers’ office.

Her office said Mares was the driver of a vehicle that struck another vehicle.

The crash is being investigated by the Crest Hill Police Department. Crest Hill Police Chief Ed Clark did not provide further information about the crash Thursday.

Following the crash, Mares was taken to Ascension Saint Jospeh Medical Center in Joliet, where he died, Summers’ office said.