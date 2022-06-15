June 15, 2022
Joliet driver loses control of car, crashes into truck: cops

By Felix Sarver
A Dodge Charger crashed into a truck on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, on Washington Street in Joliet, police said.

Joliet — A 23-year-old woman was cited after she lost control of her Dodge Charger and crashed into an unoccupied truck in Joliet, police said.

The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday on Washington Street, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

A Dodge Charger driven by Raven Portis, 23, of Joliet, was heading west on Washington Street and approaching Miller Avenue, English said.

Portis lost control of her vehicle, causing it to leave the road and strike an unoccupied Ford F150 parked off the road on the north side of Washington Street, English said.

Portis was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet for minor injuries, English said.

Portis was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, possessing an expired driver’s license and suspended vehicle registration.