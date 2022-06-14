Woman struck Joliet police officer in the chest, caught with cocaine: cops

A woman struck a Joliet police officer in the chest after she and her boyfriend were arrested on suspicion of drug possession at the Pilot Travel Center, police said.

On Monday, Samantha Saucedo-Chavez, 33, and boyfriend Derek Creal, 60, both of Joliet, were arrested at the Pilot Travel Center, 40 E. Laraway Road, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

Saucedo-Chavez complained of a medical issue and an ambulance was called to the police department, English said.

“While being escorted to the ambulance, Saucedo-Chavez lunged at an officer, striking the officer in the chest,” English said.

Saucedo-Chavez was taken to Ascension Saint Jospeh Medical Center in Joliet.

Saucedo-Chavez was searched at the hospital, and officers found cocaine,” English said.

At about 12:20 a.m. Monday, police were called about a disturbance at the Pilot Travel Center, English said.

Derek Creal (Will County Sheriff's Office)

Officers determined Creal was arguing with Saucedo-Chavez, who had been throwing items out of Creal’s vehicle on the ground and using profanity at truck stop employees, English said.

After Saucedo-Chavez was arrested, officers learned Creal was seen dropping “unknown items into the landscaping” of Pilot Travel Center, English said.

“After checking this area, officers recovered suspected cocaine, heroin, and prescription pills,” English said.

On Monday, prosecutors charged Saucedo-Chavez with aggravated battery to a police officer, resisting an officer, possession of a controlled substance and manufacture and delivery of illegal drugs.

Creal was charged with possession of a controlled substance and manufacture and delivery of illegal drugs.

Saucedo-Chavez remains in jail on a $100,000 bond. Creal was released about 7 p.m. Monday after he posted 10% of his $50,000 bond.