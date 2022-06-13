2 men killed in Romeoville crash that involved dump truck, police say

Romeoville — The crash that killed two men on Friday in Romeoville involved three vehicles, including a Mack dump truck, police said.

Ali Jabali, 46, was the driver of silver Hyundai involved in the crash with a Mack dump truck and a black Lincoln vehicle, Romeoville police Sgt. Brian McClellan said.

Jabali was the driver for a ride share company and Gustavo Loustaunau Orosa, 55, of Braidwood, was likely a passenger as he was seated in the backseat of the Hyundai, McClellan said.

Both men were pronounced deceased at 5:22 p.m. on Friday at the intersection of Route 53 and University Parkway, which near the Lewis University campus.

“We are in discussions with family to determine their origin and destinations,” McClellan said.

The “additional causes and circumstances of the crash” are being investigated by the Romeoville Police Department’s traffic unit, McClellan said. He did not have further details as of Monday.