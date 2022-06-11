Woman displayed pellet gun during Joliet road rage incident, police say

Joliet — A Mendota woman was arrested after she was accused of displaying a pellet gun during a road rage incident in the west side of Joliet, police said.

Alexis Kordick, 20, was arrested on probable cause of disorderly conduct in the incident, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

About 3:50 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a parking lot at 2301 Essington Road for a report of a disturbance, English said. The parking lot is in a plaza that houses Advance Auto parts, Jet’s Pizza, Jimmy John’s and CVS.

Officers learned that the disturbance stemmed from a road rage incident in which a female passenger in one of the vehicles displayed a handgun, English said.

Before officers arrived, they learned the suspect vehicle had left the parking lot, English said. Officers eventually located the vehicle and stopped it near West Jefferson Street and Infantry Drive.

Officers identified Kordick as the passenger. English said Kordick made statements “implicating herself in removing the pellet gun from her purse.” She was arrested and then released on her own recognizance.

Kordick was given a court date of July 5.