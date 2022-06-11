Joliet man arrested in Indiana after he’s found with missing teen: cops

joliet — A 20-year-old man was arrested on Thursday after he was found in Indiana with a 14-year-old girl who went missing in Joliet, police said.

Charges are pending against Froilan Guzman of Joliet, who was found in Fort Wayne, Indiana, with Briahna Klobak of Joliet on Thursday, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

Klobnak’s family reported her missing to Joliet police at close to 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday, English said.

Throughout the course of the investigation of Klobnak’s disappearance, information was developed that Klobnak willingly left with Guzman, who is her boyfriend, according to English.

After the two were located in Indiana, Guzman was taken into custody, English said. Klobnak was deemed safe and not injured.

Klobnak had reportedly ran away from home in Joliet following a verbal altercation with her mother over her having “inappropriate text messages/pictures via SnapChat” from Guzman, according to a Joliet police intelligence bulletin.

Klobnak had contacted her sister and told her she was staying with Guzman in Ohio in his 2010 Dodge Charger, the bulletin said. Fort Wayne is near the border of Ohio.