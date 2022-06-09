Joliet looks for options on sex offender house

joliet — City officials said they continue to pursue action concerning an apartment house providing residences for registered sex offenders, but it’s not clear what they can do.

The only specific recommendation made at this week’s City Council meeting was that Joliet consider a reimbursement program for Cunningham area residents for installation of Ring video doorbells at their homes.

City Manager James Capparelli said the city was looking into other measures aimed at blocking sex offenders from living at the house in the 1000 block of Cora Street but would not specify what they are.

Joliet City Manager James Capparelli (Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com/Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com)

“We’re putting together some options here to work with the Cunningham neighborhood group to be able to take some actions that might preclude them from being able to put those type of sex offenders in there,,” Capparelli said at the council meeting on Tuesday. “We’re kind of aggressive on it; so we hope to get something here relatively quickly.”

Capparelli would not elaborate when asked after the meeting what the city might do.

Lake Zurich-based NewDay Apartments, which owns the building, has provided apartments for five tenants under a program that finds housing for registered sex offenders.

An attorney for NewDay last week commented on statements from city officials that they would seek to shut down the apartment house.

“The city of Joliet’s suggestion that it would seek to shut down a business operating lawfully within the community is unwarranted and deeply concerning,” attorney Sara Garber said in an emailed statement. “NewDay Apartments provides safe and stable housing for registrants, within the bounds of the law and under the supervision of the Illinois Department of Corrections.”

About 700 registered sex offenders in Illinois live in similar arrangements since a federal judge ruled a state law barring multiple offenders in one location was unconstitutional, according to the Department of Corrections. State restrictions on where sex offenders can live have been challenged on the basis that offenders have to stay in prison beyond their sentences because they cannot find residences that meet the restrictions.

Parents in the Cunninham neighborhood, especially those close to the Cora Street apartment house, said the situation creates a hazard for their children.

Cunningham Neighborhood Council President John Sheridan said the city could start with reimbursing residents living closest to the Cora Street building for the installation of Ring video cameras.

“It gives more of a sense of security,” Sheridan said.

Sheridan said he has “no idea” what measures Capparelli was alluding to in his comments at the council meeting.







