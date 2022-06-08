Elwood cop responding to shots fired call crashed into vehicle, no tickets issued

No citations were issued after an Elwood police officer responding to a shots fired call crashed into another vehicle in the Ingalls Park area in Joliet Township last month, police said.

The crash involving Elwood Police Officer Brad Lande and David Anthony, of Tinley Park, occurred about 7 a.m. on May 27 at the intersection of East Laraway Road and Cherry Hill Road, according to an Illinois State Police crash report Elwood Police Chief Fred Hayes provided.

The intersection is just to the east of the Will County Sheriff’s Office, 16911 W. Laraway Road, which recently has been annexed into Joliet. The intersection is also about nine miles north of the Elwood Police Department, 401 Mississippi Ave.

Neither driver was cited, according to Illinois Police State Trooper Elizabeth Clausing. When asked why, Clausing said the trooper handling the crash investigation did not issue a citation and that she did not have further information.

The crash report said Lande drove his squad car north on Cherry Hill Road and Anthony drove his Toyota RAV4 west on Laraway Road.

The crash report said Lande’s vehicle struck Anthony’s vehicle “in an angle fashion.”

Lande said he was “responding to a high priority call to assist the Will County Sheriff’s police,” the report said.

Hayes said Lande was “responding to a shots fired call in the unincorporated section of Ingalls Park,” which is in the eastern portion of Joliet Township.

Lande said he “activated his emergency lights” while approaching Laraway Road, looked west and proceeded into the intersection where the crash occurred with Anthony’s vehicle, according to the crash report.

Lande said he never saw Anthony’s vehicle and that he had the red light as “he proceeded through the intersection with his lights activated,” the report said.

An Illinois State Police trooper spoke with Anthony at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox but was “unable to record his account because he did not remember what happened.”

A woman at Anthony’s Tinley Park residence who identified herself as his wife told The Herald-News he didn’t want to talk about the incident.

Hayes said Lande was not injured in the crash.

“The driver of the other vehicle did sustain serious injury, was transported to the hospital,” Hayes said, adding that he has since been released from the hospital.