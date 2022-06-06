Newsweek names Silver Cross among Top Maternity Hospitals in U.S. for 2022

Newsweek has named Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox one of America’s Best Maternity Hospitals for 2022.

This evaluation was based on three data sources: a nationwide online survey in which hospital managers and maternity healthcare professionals were asked to recommend leading maternity hospitals; medical key performance indicator data relevant to maternity care; and patient satisfaction data.

Silver Cross delivered 3,100 babies in 2021, more than any other Will County hospital. To accommodate the growing number, the hospital expanded its Women and Infant Services Birthing Center from 12 to 15 private labor-deliver-recovery rooms in 2021. In addition to private bathrooms, sofa-sleepers, glider chairs, blanket warmers, in-room refrigerators and flat-screen TVs, the three newer rooms feature large immersion tubs for laboring moms.

Upon arrival, an expectant mom is partnered with a specially trained obstetrical nurse certified in electronic fetal monitoring who assists mothers through delivery. The unit also features mother/baby couplet care, which means that the same experienced nurse will care for both mother and baby until it is time to go home.

An obstetrician/gynecologist is in-house 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Silver Cross also offers a variety of pain relief methods including breathing techniques, medications and epidurals provided by an anesthesiologist available in-house 24 hours a day.

For information about maternity services at Silver Cross Hospital, visit silvercross.org.



