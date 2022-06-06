New Joliet City Council district maps go for vote on Tuesday

Joliet — The City Council could vote Tuesday on a new council district map that would be in place for the 2023 election.

The council will look at three options, including one map that would remove Council member Sherri Reardon from the district that she represents.

Reardon, who plans to run for reelection next year, said she is confident that the city has developed a map that would keep her in District Three.

“I’m actually satisfied with what I’m seeing,” Reardon said Friday. “On the map that I’ve seen, everyone’s in their own district.”

Councilwoman Sherri Reardon at a Joliet City Council meeting in May. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

The map that removes Reardon from the district was drawn with GIS software based solely on population changes in Joliet in the 2020 Census, said Eva-Marie Tropper, director of community development for the city.

Tropper said the city ran the software again with the condition that all current council members remain in their districts, and that produced the second map in which Reardon stays in her district as do the other four district council members.

No other factors were used in the development of the two maps, she said.

A third map offered for consideration by Council member Larry Hug also keeps all current council members in their districts.

Hug said he did not create a map for the entire city but asked that the Warwick subdivision where he lives and an adjacent subdivision be kept in the same district rather than be broken up.

All three maps are posted with the council agenda on the city’s website, joliet.gov.

“We wanted to be as transparent as we could,” Tropper said. “This is just the science being released to the council so they can see what outcomes would be.”

Tropper noted that the council will have the final say on the district map, and other members could submit map suggestions before a vote is taken.

An ordinance creating the new map is on the agenda for the meeting on Tuesday. The ordinance currently has a blank to be filled in by the map the council chooses.

Tropper will make a presentation on the maps at the beginning of the pre-council workshop meeting on Monday.

Tropper said the map must be completed by next month.

The map must be completed so potential candidates can see what district they are in. Nominating petitions for those council seats should be available for candidates in September and must be filed in December.

The election is April 4.

The remap was required because of a 16% population growth in District Three, which extends into the far West Side of the city where most new home construction occurs. Other council districts lost population, and a new map is needed to keep each council district at a population of about 30,000.







