Family sues driver killed in major crash in Manhattan Township

Manhattan Township — A family that survived a two-vehicle crash in Manhattan Township is suing the Plainfield driver who was killed with two other men in the incident.

On May 27, plaintiffs Samantha Valenciano and Jeffrey Hernandez sued Giosan Garay, 21, of Plainfield, over allegations that he was at fault in the May 21 crash at Route 52 and Baker Road. The area is about more than seven miles away from Joliet.

Garay, the driver of a Toyota Camry, along with passengers Juan Bernal, 21, and Jesus Martinez, 24, were killed after their vehicle crashed into a Jeep Wrangler.

Hernandez drove the Jeep Wrangler occupied by Valenciano and their 2-year-old son, Jeffrey Jaden Hernandez. The three were hospitalized after suffering injuries in the crash.

The intersection of Route 52 and Baker Road in Manhattan Township, seen on Sunday, May 22, 2022. Dark marks were still visible on the roadway where a crash occurred on Saturday, May 21, 2022, that left three people dead. (Felix Sarver)

The crash led to Valenciano, Hernandez and their son suffering injuries that led to medical bills, pain, suffering and loss of normal life activities, according to the lawsuit filed by the plaintiffs’ attorney, Brian Conneranweig of Conneranweigh Law Office in Joliet. The suit did not specify the amount being sought.

Valenciano and Hernandez are not married, he said.

The lawsuit alleged that Garay disregarded his duty to keep his vehicle under control, crossed the center line on Route 52 and caused the “violent head-on collision between the two vehicles.”

The lawsuit further alleged that Garay was “impaired/intoxicated by alcohol and/or cocaine.”

Attempts to reach Garay’s family by phone and through his GoFundMe for his funeral expenses on Monday were unsuccessful.

Conneranweig said the plaintiffs can sue Garay even if he’s dead by holding either his estate or his vehicle insurance coverage liable. He said it is more than likely that Garay’s vehicle insurance will pay for damages in the lawsuit.

Conneranweig said it appeared Garay had a higher-than-legal limit of alcohol in his bloodstream along with other drugs.

“He crossed the center line and crashed into my client’s vehicle,” Conneranweig said.

Illinois State Police did not respond to further questions about the crash on Monday. It’s not yet known if the investigation of the crash is done.

Shattered glass on the side of Route 52 at the intersection of Route 52 and Baker Road in Manhattan Township, seen on Sunday, May 22, 2022. A crash occurred on Saturday, May 21, 2022, that left three people dead. (Felix Sarver)

A preliminary investigation of the crash indicated that the Toyota Camry was traveling south and the Jeep Wrangler was traveling north on Route 52 at Baker Road, Illinois State Police said.

The Toyota Camry crossed the center line into the northbound lane and struck the front end of the Jeep Wrangler, police said.

Following the crash, Garay was airlifted from the scene and pronounced dead at a hospital that was not identified by police.

Donna Geiss, who lives in a residence next to the intersection, said she heard the crash but didn’t see it.

“I heard a big boom,” Geiss said.