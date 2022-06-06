Crash leads to truck cabin dangling over viaduct in Joliet

Joliet — A semitrailer lost control on Interstate 80 in Joliet, went through a guardrail and then over a concrete wall, police said.

The crash resulted in the cabin of the semitrailer hanging over the I-80 viaduct that runs over Houbolt Road. The driver was safely rescued by an emergency crew from Joliet Fire Department.

About 12:05 p.m. Monday, Illinois State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a semitrailer on I-80 near Houbolt Road, which is in the far southwest side of Joliet, according to Illinois State Police Trooper Elizabeth Clausing.

The driver of the semitrailer lost control and the tractor – the front part of the semitrailer – went through a guardrail and over the concrete wall, Clausing said.

A Joliet Fire Department emergency crew responded, Joliet Fire Chief Greg Blaskey said.

The crew saw the cabin of the semitrailer hanging over Houbolt Road from the I-80 viaduct that passes through Houbolt Road.

” ...Crews found the driver was still in the cab and only the weight of the trailer was keeping the cab from falling onto Houbolt [Road],” Blaskey said.

The fire department crew used a tower to reach the cabin and rescue the driver, according to Blaskey.

The driver suffered “very minor injuries” and he was taken in good condition to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, Blaskey said.

Blaskey said the driver was in his 40s.