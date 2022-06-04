Twenty individuals graduate from Problem Solving Courts

Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow has announced that 20 individuals from Will County’s Problem Solving Courts graduated in a joint ceremony last month.

The ceremony, held May 25 at Jacob Henry Mansion, brought the total number of people to have graduated from the Problem Solving Courts to 748.

Eight individuals graduated from Mental Health Court and another 12 graduated from Drug Court. The graduates hail from Joliet, Romeoville, Beecher, Wilmington, Crest Hill, Lockport, Homer Glen and Bolingbrook. Associate Circuit Judge Fred Harvey presided over the ceremony.



