Teen riding bicycle in Joliet caught carrying loaded handgun: cops

Joliet — A 15-year-old bicyclist was arrested for carrying a loaded 9 mm handgun in Joliet’s East Side, police said.

Shortly after 4:20 a.m. on Thursday, police patrolling the area of Jackson and Collins streets saw the teen riding a bicycle, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

Officers pulled up to the juvenile and told him to stop but he ignored them, English said.

As officers were attempting to speak to the juvenile, they saw a firearm with an extended magazine protruding from one of the teen’s pockets, English said. The juvenile fled from the officers, who chased him on foot.

Police saw him running toward the 200 block of McRoberts Street while holding the firearm in his hand, English said. The juvenile dropped the firearm and kept running.

Officers caught up to him and arrested him without further incident in the 200 block of McRoberts Street, English said.

Officers recovered the loaded 9 mm handgun that the juvenile dropped, English said.

The juvenile was arrested on probable cause of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of ammunition, obstructing a police officer and not having a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification Card.

Following the juvenile’s arrest, he was taken to River Valley Juvenile Detention Center in Joliet.