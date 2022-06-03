Joliet motorcyclist critically injured in crash with car

joliet — A motorcyclist suffered critical injuries after a passenger car crashed into him in the northwest side of Joliet, police said.

At approximately 7 p.m. Thursday, a crash occurred at the intersection of Theodore Street and Wesmere Parkway , Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

Policehad been traveling west on Theodore Street in the curb lane, English said.

As the motorcycle approached Wesmere Parkway, a Chrysler 300C driven by a 40-year-old Plainfield man was heading east on Theodore Street and approaching Wesmere Parkway in the inside lane, English said.

The 40-year-old man attempted to make a left turn toward Wesmere Parkway but collided with the motorcycle, English said.

The 58-year-old man was ejected from the motorcycle and suffered critical injuries, English said.

An emergency crew with Joliet Fire Department responded to the scene and saw the 58-year-old man was lying on the ground with bystanders performing CPR, Joliet Fire Chief Greg Blaskey said.

The man was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet in critical condition, Blaskey said.

The 40-year-old driver of the car was not injured, Blaskey said.

English said the crash is under investigation .