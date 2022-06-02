Tractors for a Cure Memorial Tractor Ride set for August 6

Peotone — The second annual Tractors for a Cure Memorial Tractor Ride in memory of Don Werner Sr. has been scheduled for August 6 to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The tractor ride will take off at 9 a.m. August 6 from the Peotone American Legion Post and travel to Sollitt, the half-way point. At Sollitt, participants will enjoy lunch before heading back to Peotone. Once tractors arrive back in Peotone, they will park by the American Legion Post where participants can show off their tractors to the public for an hour. Around 4:30 p.m., there will be a pork chop meal cooked by the Will County Farm Bureau Board of Directors and the Tractors for a Cure board.

The entry fee to participate is $75 per tractor, which includes lunch in Sollitt, the pork chop dinner at the American Legion Post and a tractor ride t-shirt. Full price ticket entry also gives participants a chance to win cash prizes or door prizes. Tractor owners must have proof of liability insurance on the day of the event and at registration. All participants must sign the release form and mail it with the registration fee to participate. The deadline for signup is July 30.

Registration and the check-in process will begin between 7 and 8:30 a.m. on the day of the event at the Peotone American Legion. Line-up is at 8:30 a.m., a rider’s meeting is at 8:45 a.m. and departure is at 9 a.m.

For more information or information on how to be a sponsor, contact Dean Bettenhausen at 708-243-8877, Gary Jurres at 708-417-8409, Mark Schneider at 815-693-0287 or Debbie Werner at 815-478-5182.