Chairman resigns again from Joliet police board

The chairman of the Joliet Board of Fire and Police Commissioners has once again resigned, saying he did so for personal reasons.

Herb Lande said he notified city officials Wednesday that he was quitting. He attended one last meeting for the board on the same day.

“I wish you all the best of luck. It’s been one of my heartfelt pleasures to be on this board,” Lande told his fellow commissioners at the meeting.

Those commissioners are Craig Purchase, Brad Price, Rosa Hernandez and Quinn Adamowski. The board oversees hiring, promotions and discipline in the police and fire departments.

When Lande was asked why he resigned, he said, “Just personal reasons, nothing political.” In July 2020, Lande briefly resigned from the police board for what he called personal and business reasons.

Councilman Herb Lande listens to public comment on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at Joliet City Hall in Joliet, Ill. Members of the community attended a meeting of the Joliet Land Use and Legislative Committee to voice opinions on the newly proposed Citizens Police Review Board. (Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com/Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com)

Lande, owner Imperial Construction in Joliet, said he’s still “very busy with work and family.” He said he also plans to “do a lot of traveling.”

“I think I left them in good shape,” Lande said of the board.

Lande was first appointed to the board in 2015 following Bob O’Dekirk’s election to his first term as Joliet mayor the same year.

Lande’s company had been one of O’Dekirk’s top donors to his campaign.

As of Thursday, both Lande and his company had contributed about $20,000 to Citizens for O’Dekirk, the mayor’s campaign fund, according to the Reform for Illinois’ Sunshine Database, which compiles campaign contributions reported to the Illinois State Board of Elections.

Mayor Bob O'Dekirk listens to public comment on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Joliet City Hall in Joliet, Ill. The Joliet City Council discussed an amendment to allow for liquor consumption and video gambling at gas stations. (Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com/Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com)





When Lande resigned in 2020, he said he was “livid” after reading an email in which fellow commissioner Todd Wooten said the board did not trust former Police Chief Chief Al Roechner and accused Roechner of trying to intimidate alleged whistleblower Joliet police Sgt. Javier Esqueda in the Eric Lurry case.

Lurry died in January 2020 from a fatal drug overdose following his arrest by Joliet police.

Todd Wooten answers questions from members of the Joliet City Council before the council voted 4-3 against his appointment to the council on Tuesday. (Geoff Stellfox)

Lande returned to the board when O’Dekirk asked him to rescind his resignation because the board was down to three members and would not be able to meet if just one commissioner did not show up.

Lande left the board again after he was appointed to the Joliet City Council in December 2020 following the resignation of Don Dickinson, who accused O’Dekirk of alleged intimidation concerning nude photos of Dickinson.

Dickinson has since been charged with attempted obstruction of justice in connection with the incident.

During Lande’s time on the council, he voted in favor of giving a $200,000 payout to former Joliet City Attorney Marty Shanahan in exchange for him dropping his lawsuit against the city. Lande also voted to approve the hiring of James Capparelli as the new city manager.

Lande returned to the police board again in August 2021 after Wooten’s resignation as chairman.

Wooten resigned after accusing Capparelli of intervening in board matters and claiming he “played the race card” at times to do so.







