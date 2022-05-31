Joliet says it will try to shut down sex offender house

The city of Joliet on Tuesday announced it will try to shut down an apartment house opened for five sex offenders in a residential neighborhood and will attempt to put a moratorium on all housing for social services.

The statement is in response to the recent use of an apartment building on the 1000 block Cora Street to provide housing for convicted sex offenders.

The city said in a news release that it believes the owner of the property has entered into a contract with the Illinois Department of Corrections that exempts him from a state law prohibiting the housing of more than one sex offender at any specific location.

“It is absurd that anyone at any level of government would think this is a good idea,” Mayor Bob O’Dekirk said in the release. “The city’s legal department has been instructed to take all appropriate action to shut this down. I believe placing five sex offenders at one location in any city poses an imminent threat to the people inside that neighborhood.”

O’Dekirk said he has reached out to Gov. JB Pritzker seeking help to address the issue.

City Manager James Capparelli said in the release that the issue “goes to the heart of the matter that Joliet has become a dumping ground for Will County communities. This has got to stop, and I will be seeking a moratorium on the expansion of existing social services housing located in Joliet.”

This is a developing story. Check for updates.