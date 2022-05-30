Joliet Slammers celebrating Father’s Day during June 16 home game

The Joliet Slammers is holding an early Father’s Day celebration this year, honoring all things Dad — dad jokes, dad fashion and more, according to a press release from the team.
The Slammers’ Dad’s Day game will be on June 16, ahead of Father’s Day, which is on June 19.
The game will begin at 6:35 p.m. and gates will open on hour before the first pitch. Tickets start at $7 when purchased in advance. June 16 is also Thirsty Thursday presented by Bud Light. Dads can get a $2 beer or $4 mixed drink at the game as well.