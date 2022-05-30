Ascension Saint Joseph honors first responders with Barna Brain Awards

Ascension Saint Joseph-Joliet recently made its first presentations of the new Barna Brain Awards to area first responders who were instrumental in ensuring timely treatment for two of the hospital’s stroke patients.

The first Barna Brain Award was presented on May 23 and 24. Recipients included Brian Gimbel, Nicholas Morgan, Jason Perine and Dustin Vandermeir of Lockport Township Protection on May 23 for their efforts in ensuring a recent patient received timely treatment for their stroke. On May 24, Joshua Gardner and Thomas Meyer of the Troy Fire Protection District were honored for their efforts.

The Barna Award is named for Leslie Barna, the former stroke coordinator for Ascension Saint Joseph who died last year. To honor her many years as a nurse caring for patients affected by stroke and other neurological conditions, hospital leadership and staff established the Barna Award to recognize the efforts of the hospital’s care partners in stroke treatment, as well as educating the public on the importance of fast and efficient treatment in the event of a stroke.

Barna made saving the brain of stroke patients her life’s work, according to a hospital press release. She taught that the quicker a patient receives proper care, the less damage to the brain and the greater chance for a recovery.

The Barna Brain Award will be presented quarterly to those community partners assisting in achieving the shortest response times for treatment of patients.