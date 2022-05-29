Troy administrators named for 2022-23 school year

The Troy Community School District 30-C school board recently approved some changes to its administrative staff.

The William B. Orenic Intermediate School, which educates fifth- and sixth-grade students, currently has one principal — Kelly Landers. Beginning with the upcoming school year, it will have two principals. Landers will be principal of sixth grade and current Troy Heritage Trail Elementary School principal Brooke Allen will be principal of fifth grade.

Replacing Allen as Heritage Trail principal will be the school’s current assistant principal Libby Schwaegler. Current Troy Hofer Elementary School instructional coach Diana Coveny will serve as the school’s administrative intern/assistant principal, replacing Jennifer Tekiela, who recently resigned from the position.