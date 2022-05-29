May 29, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsCoronavirusObituariesOnline NewspaperEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles
News

Troy administrators named for 2022-23 school year

By Shaw Local News Network
From left: W.B.O. Principal Kelly Landers will be W.B.O. 6th grade Principal; Troy Heritage Trail Principal Brooke Allen will be W.B.O. 5th grade Principal; Troy Heritage Trail Assistant Principal Libby Schwaegler will be Heritage Trail Principal; and Troy Hofer Instructional Coach Diana Coveny will be Hofer Administrative Intern/Assistant Principal.

From left: W.B.O. Principal Kelly Landers will be W.B.O. 6th grade Principal; Troy Heritage Trail Principal Brooke Allen will be W.B.O. 5th grade Principal; Troy Heritage Trail Assistant Principal Libby Schwaegler will be Heritage Trail Principal; and Troy Hofer Instructional Coach Diana Coveny will be Hofer Administrative Intern/Assistant Principal. (Provided by Troy Community Consolidated School District 30-C)

The Troy Community School District 30-C school board recently approved some changes to its administrative staff.

The William B. Orenic Intermediate School, which educates fifth- and sixth-grade students, currently has one principal — Kelly Landers. Beginning with the upcoming school year, it will have two principals. Landers will be principal of sixth grade and current Troy Heritage Trail Elementary School principal Brooke Allen will be principal of fifth grade.

Replacing Allen as Heritage Trail principal will be the school’s current assistant principal Libby Schwaegler. Current Troy Hofer Elementary School instructional coach Diana Coveny will serve as the school’s administrative intern/assistant principal, replacing Jennifer Tekiela, who recently resigned from the position.