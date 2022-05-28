Weber Road at Interstate 55 construction update

To accommodate the installation of traffic signals and crossovers to put Weber Road traffic into the full diverging diamond configuration, left turns at the interchange will not be allowed from 8 p.m. Friday, June 10 until 5 a.m. Monday, June 20.

During this time, motorists should follow the posted detours. The overall project is anticipated to be completed later this summer. A simulation of how the interchange will work when fully completed can be viewed online.

For additional project information, visit www.idot.illinois.gov/projects/i55-at-weber-road.