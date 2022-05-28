Semitrailer support businesses get OK in Joliet

Hollywood Road — Two businesses aimed at a future Houbolt Road bridge truck market have the city’s OK to develop.

The City Council this month approved special-use permits for Tredroc Tire, a sales and repair shop that serves commercial trucks and semitrailers, and Food N Fuel, a fuel center with pumps for semitrailers as well as cars.

Tredroc Tire is one of three tire shops planning to open near the bridge. Food N Fuel is one of three fuel centers planned for the same area.

Photo shows construction activity on the Houbolt Road bridge in July. (Bob Okon)

The Houbolt Road toll bridge, being built over the Des Plaines River to provide trucks with a direct connection between the CenterPoint Intermodal Center and Interstate 80, is scheduled for completion in spring 2023.

The bridge route will connect with Hollywood Road, which becomes Houbolt Road at the I-80 interchange, at Route 6.

Construction has begun for a new Houbolt Road interchange that will include a widening of Hollywood Road in Joliet. (Bob Okon)

The Food N Fuel is planned for the northwest intersection of Route 6 and Hollywood.

Tredroc will locate in the Crown Trygg Industrial Park off Route 6 and east of Hollywood Road. Tredroc will use an existing building and storage yard at 2404 Reeves Road, according to a staff report on the project.

Tredroc has 18 locations in six states, with the nearest being in Romeoville, according to its website.

Food N Fuel is owned by Len McEnery, who operates 20 fuel centers under different brand names in the southwest suburbs and four in Joliet. He has a Food N Fuel in Joliet at Route 53 and Laraway Road, which also is a busy truck route leading to the CenterPoint Intermodal Center.