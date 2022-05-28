Plainfield man jailed on child pornography charges

Plainfield — A Plainfield man was jailed on child pornography charges after police served a search warrant at his residence, police said.

About 11:10 a.m. Wednesday, Burhanuddin Cutlerywala, 25, of the 24500 block of West Champion Drive, was taken to the Will County jail on three child pornography charges.

Each charge is a Class 2 felony punishable by three to seven years in prison. Illinois State Police investigated the case.

Cutlerywala’s bond was set at $200,000 Thursday. He will need to post 10% of that amount for his release from jail.

On March 4, another Plainfield resident, Christopher Krumwiede, 20, of the 2600 block of Canyon Drive, was arrested by Illinois State Police troopers on three child pornography charges.

Krumwiede was arrested on a warrant that carried a $500,000 bond, which was reduced to $75,000.

Krumwiede was released from jail March 24. As a condition of his release, he’s not allowed to use the internet or possess any picture of minors.